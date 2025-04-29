Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,051 ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MT opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

