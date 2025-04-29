Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,996 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

