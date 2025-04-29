Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 324,481 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 324,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $192,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.92%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

