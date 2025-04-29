Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 458,654 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 458,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,944,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,711,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 304,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

