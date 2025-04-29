Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Palomar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $20,637,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,197,771.36. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $3,198,841 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $155.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

