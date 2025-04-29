Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,786,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,748,000 after buying an additional 508,359 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,211,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,982,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Herc by 578.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 197,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Herc Trading Up 2.3 %

HRI opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $178.20. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.19 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

