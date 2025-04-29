Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 668,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

