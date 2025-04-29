Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 95,179 Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Paymentus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paymentus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 412,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paymentus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAY

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAY opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.