Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.71 Million in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 354,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.2 %

ECVT stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $679.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.