Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

