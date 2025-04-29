Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.83 Million in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $25,688,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wabash National by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 89,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $424.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is -4.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

