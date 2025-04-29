Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 1,000,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 471,685 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 436,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 220,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FNDA opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.