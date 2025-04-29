Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,217,000 after buying an additional 249,456 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 767.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

