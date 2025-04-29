Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCO stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.54.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

