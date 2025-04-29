Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other news, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,099,085.40. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200 in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

