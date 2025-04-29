Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,704 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 548,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 504,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWC opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

