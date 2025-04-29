Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.