Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Elastic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 1.19. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

