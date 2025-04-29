Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.08 Million in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Angel Oak Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARY opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

