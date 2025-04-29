Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 614,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Equinox Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equinox Gold by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.