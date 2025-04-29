Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 238,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other Abrdn Life Sciences Investors news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,143 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $216,090.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,252,164.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,622 shares of company stock worth $3,612,033. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

