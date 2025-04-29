Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 159,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Insider Activity
In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $330,246.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $902.59 million, a P/E ratio of 238.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.
Viant Technology Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
