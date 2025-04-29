Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,747 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.32, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

