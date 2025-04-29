Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Blend Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blend Labs by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 295,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,706 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blend Labs by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $838.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

