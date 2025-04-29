Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 175,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 185,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EVI Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

EVI Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.40.

EVI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.