Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.