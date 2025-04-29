Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 801.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
KBWY stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
