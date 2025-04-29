Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

OIH stock opened at $214.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $901.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $191.21 and a 12 month high of $340.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.52.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

