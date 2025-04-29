Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,442,000 after buying an additional 448,378 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,359,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,227,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,011,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

BATS:GSUS opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

