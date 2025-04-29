Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

