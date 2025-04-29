Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 701,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 10.47%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

