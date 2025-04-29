Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MD opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.