Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,414 Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

