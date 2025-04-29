Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 280,402 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kennedy-Wilson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:KW opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

