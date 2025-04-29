Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 377,370 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 377,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 160,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,479 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. This represents a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

