Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,724 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,117,000 after buying an additional 267,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 671,881 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERA stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

