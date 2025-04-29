Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,127 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,062. This represents a 7.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

