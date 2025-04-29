Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.72 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 57,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

