Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.84 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,791,000 after purchasing an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $130,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.4 %

United States Steel stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

