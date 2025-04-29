Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.99 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDLV. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

