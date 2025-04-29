Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $3.02 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $76,825,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 1,155,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 1,153,657 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 508,045 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.85. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

