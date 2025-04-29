Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 149,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

