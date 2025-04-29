Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 435,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.24.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

