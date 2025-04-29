Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 153,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NuScale Power by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $357,453.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $494,487.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares in the company, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,114 shares of company stock worth $1,351,231. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.