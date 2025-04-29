Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:SVI Q2 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.71 on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$40,446.06. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.28%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

