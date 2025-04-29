Raymond James Predicts Increased Earnings for Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.06.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.81 and a one year high of C$16.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Featured Articles

