RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMAX. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

