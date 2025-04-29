Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

