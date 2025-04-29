Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $552.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. This represents a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $76,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,745.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,624. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

