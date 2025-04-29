Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 533.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,452,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,881,000 after buying an additional 813,583 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 141,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $553.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,575 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $74,855.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,919.34. The trade was a 2.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rory G. Ritrievi purchased 3,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,469.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,770. This trade represents a 45.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,960 shares of company stock worth $174,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

